Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 27, 2002
Kevin M. Casey, business manager of the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District for almost seven years, has been named manager. Casey was interim manager for about nine months two years ago and again the past month following the resignation of R. Ted Whiteman.
———
MOSCOW — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission took steps to make sure hunters and anglers continue to have access to private land Friday and also discussed possible steps to soften the impact of wolves on the Clearwater region’s troubled elk herds.
April 27, 1982
Attendance at the Asotin County Fair was about the same last year, according to fair officials, and more peaceful than in some years.
———
The Lewis-Clark State College faculty approved its administration’s plans for distributing money for salary equity and pay raises Monday, but several faculty members objected to a change in the school’s payroll system which would hold back part of their salaries in October.