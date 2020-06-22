Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 22, 2000
Commissioners at the Port of Whitman County have named Joseph R. Poire manager. Poire, who has held the job on an interim basis since November, was the only person considered for the opening.
———
Students at the Clarkston branch of Walla Walla Community College will soon have a better place to study. Construction of a new library with a technology classroom is expected to begin as soon as the end of the month, says Devon Gustafson, Clarkston center director.
June 22, 1980
Kevin Mickus of Spokane peddled his 10-speed bike up the old Lewiston Hill Highway in exactly one hour Saturday to win the honor of finishing first in the “I Made The Grade” bicycle ride. Greg Laragan of Lewiston was second, finishing 30 seconds later.
———
Norma Clausen of Lewiston was elected first vice president of the Idaho Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs at the group’s annual meeting June 12 to 15 at Boise.