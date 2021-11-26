Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 26, 2001
Asotin County officials are considering new traffic signals to protect turning vehicles as they enter Southway Bridge on the Clarkston side.
———
One day after finishing the worst season in University of Idaho football history, Vandal coach Tom Cable announced Sunday he was not renewing the contract of three assistant coaches and will hire a new defensive coordinator for next season.
Nov. 26, 1981
Another 165 Potlatch Corp. employees at Kamiah and St. Maries will join the ranks of the unemployed over the holiday season, victims of the continuing depression in the wood products industry.
———
The city of Clarkston may receive about $90,000 if the Washington Legislature approves a sales tax equalization plan passed earlier this week by the Senate local government committee.