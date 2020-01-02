Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 2, 2000
Ford Motor Co. recently provided a 1999 Contour to the LCSC auto mechanics technology program. The car, with a sticker price of more than $20,000, had been submerged in a flood at a car dealership in Omaha, Neb.
———
Swire Coca-Cola hopes to move into its new warehouse in North Lewiston at the beginning of May.
Jan. 2, 1980
Retail merchants in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley had a record Christmas sales season this year, a sample survey by the Tribune indicates.
———
PULLMAN — The Pullman City Council has adopted a $7.7 million 1980 budget that gives it citizens less in the way of services and city employees more for salaries.