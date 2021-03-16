Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 16, 2001
CULDESAC — Dan Baerlocher struck out nine of the 11 batters he faced and combined with Kyle Westoff to throw a no-hitter as Prairie defeated Culdesac 4-1 in a nonconference prep baseball game called after five innings because of darkness Thursday.
CRAIGMONT — The outside of Craigmont’s new Prairie Imperial Bowling Alley is nearing completion, and the community corporation formed to finance the building is looking for money to continue work on the inside.
March 16, 1981
For the third time in the last six years, the Lewis-Clark State Warriors are champions of their own Banana Belt Baseball tournament.
Inland Empire producers delivered 31.4 million pounds of milk to market in January, while Idaho dairymen produced 161 million pounds. Both figures were up from last year.