Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 11, 2000
COTTONWOOD — Local historian and Riggins resident Ace Barton will give a slide show and talk on his remembrances of the Salmon and Snake rivers June 20 in the dining room of the Monastery of St. Gertrude.
At 4 inches thick and 5 pounds heavy, Camas Prairie RailNet’s application to abandon its line between Spalding and Grangeville is a tangle of tables, sworn statements and legalese.
June 11, 1980
The Lewis-Clark American Legion baseball team broke a brief losing streak Tuesday evening, downing Valley Stationery 8-2 in the second game of a doubleheader at Harris Field.
RIGGINS — A surge of 150 chinook salmon returned Tuesday to the Rapid River Hatchery 4 miles south of here, perhaps signaling the beginning of the major spring run and focusing attention on whether the Nez Perce Tribe can successfully exercise its treaty fishing rights without harming the run’s future.