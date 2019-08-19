On This Date

Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...

Aug. 19, 1999

Rodeo fans across America will be able to watch the final day of Lewiston Roundup competition this year on ESPN2.

———

KAMIAH — The Idaho Transportation Department is planning to replace a bridge crossing Lawyer Creek along Highway 162, 3 miles southeast of Kamiah.

Aug. 19, 1979

Lawrence Hubbard of Clarkston doesn’t own his own bowling ball, but that didn’t prove to be an obstacle in his attempt to win a medal at the International Special Olympics held at Rochester, N.Y., last week.

———

PULLMAN — Washington State University and University of Idaho researchers will study why and how cancer grows, using a $20,000 grant from the American Cancer Society.

———

