Nov. 7, 2000

Officials at ports serving the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley are concerned a new type of review the National Marine Fisheries Service is requiring for routine dredging could slow the project and raise prices for shippers.

Nov. 7, 1980

PULLMAN — With the usual rush on Palouse motels, fast-food outlets and nightspots, the three-day Homecoming weekend begins today at Washington State University.

Toni Mason, a Clarkston homemaker, has been named the president of the Ladies Association of the Clarkston Golf and Country Club.

2000

ASOTIN — Asotin County commissioners welcomed a new county engineer to the staff Monday during their regular meeting. William Critz has been hired to replace Joel Ristau, who is now working for the city of Lewiston.

