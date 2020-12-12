Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 12, 2000
A contract that allows Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute to begin construction on the northwest corner of Bryden Canyon Avenue and Fourth Street was approved Monday by the Nez Perce County Commission.
———
MOSCOW — Thirty nonprofit organizations in Latah County will receive an early Christmas present, thanks to the Latah County Community Foundation. The foundation, established earlier this year, has announced its first round of grants totaling $24,000. The grants range from $250 to $1,750.
Dec. 12, 1980
A temporary sign has gone up at Lewiston Airport announcing the arrival of Mountain West Airlines to the valley.
———
If Lewiston High School band members want to watch President-elect Ronald Reagan’s inauguration next month, they’ll have to do it like most of the rest of us — on a television screen. The band’s trip to the event and its plans to march in the parade officially fell through Thursday.