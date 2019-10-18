Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 18, 1999
KAMIAH — Protecting and expanding knowledge of the Nez Perce language drove Allen Slickpoo to become an authority on tribal history and culture. He has been named the 1999 Indian Elder of the Year by the National Indian Education Association.
———
By the week before Christmas, all of Lewiston should have clearer and sharper TV, a bundle of new channels and the option of the fastest internet service available.
Oct. 18, 1979
A new X-ray diagnosis system that significantly reduces radiation dosages is now in use at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Lewiston.
———
Jean Keeney, of Lewiston, has been elected the new president of the Bryden Canyon Golf Course’s women’s golf association.