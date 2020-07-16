Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 16, 2000
CHENEY — Katie Coles, a three-sport standout at Garfield-Palouse High, has agreed to attend Eastern Washington University, the school announced.
———
OROFINO — Dr. Michael Miller has joined the staff of Dr. Lynn Wentz at Gentle Family Dentistry in Orofino.
July 16, 1980
MOSCOW — Larry Verdal, a basketball and track coach, and mathematics teacher at Moscow Junior High School for the past 10 years, was named Tuesday to fill the newly created post of Director of Student Activities in the Moscow School District.
———
An ordinance establishing new truck routes within the city has sparked a debate among Lewiston City Council members on whether Thain Road is a better route than Lindsay Creek Road or Tammany Creek Road.