Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 22, 2000
PULLMAN — Gillian Campbell, of Pullman, and Kelliann Gledhill, of Connell-North Franklin, were named co-winners of the spirit award during Washington Junior Miss competition Friday.
———
The University of Idaho Extension Agency’s six-year pilot program to provide after-school child care and education to children of working parents is ready to move beyond its beginnings into a wider community.
Jan. 22, 1980
Clarkston’s emergency medical services fund drive reached $9,000 Monday, co-chairman Mildred Gardner reported. The goal is $16,440.
———
BOISE — Carl C. Moore, of Lewiston, has been reappointed to the Idaho Transportation Board and his confirmation in the Senate is expected.