Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 14, 2001
The Lewiston Youth Volunteer Program and the Moscow School District were among six schools and districts to receive grants from the Idaho Department of Education to support community service programs for students.
———
Charles M. Christopher, president of Advantage Advertising in Lewiston, was elected chairman of the Idaho Advertising Federation Board.
Oct. 14, 1981
Steelhead movement over Lower Granite Dam has increased dramatically the past few days and better fishing appears to be the result.
———
Lewiston Police Chief Kenneth Behrend resigned Tuesday to take a private security job in Alaska. His resignation will be effective Nov. 1.