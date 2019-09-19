Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 19, 1999
Deborah J. Snyder has been named the director of the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Foundation. She has been the assistant director since the spring of 1998.
———
ATHOL, Idaho — The new roller coaster at northern Idaho’s Silverwood Theme Park has attracted big crowds. A record 328,000 visitors have poured through the doors of the amusement park this year for attractions led by Tremors, the park’s new wooden roller coaster.
Sept. 19, 1979
Gem State Airlines announced Tuesday it will discontinue service to Moscow-Pullman after only nine months of service. Airline officials said a lack of passengers justifed the pull-out.
———
Asotin County has received the final check for $21,465.73 from the Washington Interagency Committee for Outdoor Recreation for development of an eight-acre site on Dustan Loop at Clarkston.