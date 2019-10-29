Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 29, 1999
A feature length documentary on the life of jazz legend Lionel Hampton, namesake of the University of Idaho Lionel Hampton School of Music and UI’s Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival, soon may become a reality.
———
COLFAX — Deputies and reserve deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office will participate in a Halloween safety patrol emphasis throughout the county.
Oct. 29, 1979
UNIONTOWN — Kenneth Jensen, Uniontown area wheat farmer, has been elected president of the Uniontown Co-Operative Association. He succeeds Gerald Druffel.
———
The fish kill of Mann Lake scheduled for Monday and Tuesday has been called off by Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District officials.