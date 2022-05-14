Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 14, 2002
Lewiston High School senior third baseman Allen Balmer has been selected as co-MVP of the Border League in a voting by the 10 league coaches, it was announced Monday. Balmer shared honors with Lake City senior Aaron Gabriel.
———
Port of Clarkston commissioners are pushing for more flexibility to develop some of the most desirable riverfront property in Asotin County. The commissioners asked a representative of Washington Sen. Patty Murray on Monday for help in lifting a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers restriction that limits use of 60 acres of port land to heavy industrial use.
May 14, 1982
MOSCOW — University of Idaho employees will work today, and commencement ceremonies will run as scheduled Saturday, according to UI President Richard Gibb. But beginning next week, the university’s schedule may change drastically.
———
A second daily bus to Boise from Lewiston will begin operations Sunday, providing a mid-afternoon arrival in the state’s capital, Jack Fraser, Lewiston agent for Northwestern Stages, said Thursday.