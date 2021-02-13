Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 13, 2001
COTTONWOOD — At the Monastery of St. Gertrude, where managing a forest is as much a spiritual practice to the Benedictine sisters as daily prayer, the deep green woodlands surrounding the blue stone chapel offer a place to heal the soul, as well as reap an income. The monastery recently was named Idaho Tree Farm of the Year by the Idaho Tree Farm System.
Survey results released Monday night reveal the majority of Clarkston residents who responded favor a one-half percent sales tax increase to maintain city services. The survey was sent out by the city council to gain a feel of public opinion on a proposed city sales tax as a means of generating revenue.
Feb. 13, 1981
A multi-year project to renovate an east Lewiston neighborhood and purchase the old Garfield School has received tentative federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
PULLMAN — Today is Swine Day at Washington State University with as many as 400 pork producers expected on campus to hear 22 research reports on a variety of topics.