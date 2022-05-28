Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 28, 2002
MOSCOW — Idaho Lt. Gov. Jack Riggs will join Moscow Mayor Marshall Comstock and other dignitaries Saturday to celebrate completion of a $557,000 project in the 1912 Center.
———
May 28, 1982
The entry fee to the Hellsgate State Park marina area has been rescinded by the Idaho Parks and Recreation Department — at least temporarily.
———
The Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District has fenced off the playground equipment area at Hereth Park as a safety measure while workers redrill a domestic water well nearby, according to LOID Manager Paul Converse.