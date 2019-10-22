Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 22, 1999
The Valley Automated Library Network (VALNet) will be upgrading the computer software program to complete the requirements necessary to make the system year 2000 compliant.
———
The Troy Trojans continued their winning ways at the District II Class A-4 volleyball tournament Thursday night at Lewis-Clark State’s Warrior Gym.
Oct. 22, 1979
The Latah County Commission is asking contributions of $1,000 from Lewiston and $500 from Nez Perce County toward the cost of study of converting solid waste into energy.
———
MOSCOW — Two hundred staff members of the University of Idaho Cooperative Extension Service will attend the annual Extension conference here.