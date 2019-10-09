Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 9, 1999
An outline for $67,500 worth of improvements to the new public park at the Port of Clarkston was presented to port commissioners Thursday night by landscape architect Don Brigham of Clarkston.
———
The Nez Perce Tribe was honored this week when its gray wolf recovery program was selected along with eight other tribal programs nationally by the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.
Oct. 9, 1979
ASOTIN — Asotin County commissioners Monday began studying a proposed agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers over property acquisitions and Corps rights of entry to the western approach for a new Lewiston-Clarkston bridge over the Snake River.
———
WAWAWAI — Wawawai Park, about 25 miles downstream from Lewiston on the Snake River, is now complete and open to the public.