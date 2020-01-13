Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 13, 2000
Clarkston school administrators are collecting information to help the Washington State Board of Education determine whether they’ll get to keep $600,000 of a state grant to help fund the $19.9 million district construction project.
Jan. 13, 1980
Clarkston’s “Goose Hill Road,” which wends from Beachview Park down the hillside to the old city beach on the Snake River, has been closed to motor traffic and opened to sledders.
Mary Lou Franzese has joined the Wood Products Group of Potlatch Corp. at Lewiston as corporate forestry specialist, James A. McNutt, group resource finance analyst, has announced.