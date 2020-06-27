Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 27, 2000
Despite initial recommendations, the Lewiston City Council will continue researching the feasibility of paid parking at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. James Luper of the airport commission told the city council Monday a paid parking concept is not appropriate at the present time.
June 27, 1980
PULLMAN — The salvage of usable timber on Mount St. Helens should begin as quickly as possible, the 600 delegates to the 91st annual convention of the Washington State Grange decided Thursday, a day of resolutions.