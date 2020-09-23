Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 23, 2000
The Rev. Mark H. Butler, of Astoria, Ore., will be the 15th rector of the Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Lewiston.
———
ELK RIVER, Idaho — The Elk River Volunteer Fire Department has received a grant from the Idaho Community Foundation to purchase a rescue sled. This vehicle is used for rescue operations in the surrounding mountainous area of the Clearwater National Forest.
Sept. 23, 1980
The Lewiston City Council changed a “may” to “shall” Monday night and snared another five-year contract with General Disposal of Seattle.
———
MOSCOW — The blueprint for a $1.5 million facelift of downtown Moscow was approved by the city council Monday, ending an arduous design process that lasted much of the summer.