Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 8, 2001
PULLMAN — A Chilean farmer who has earned international recognition for using no-till farming techniques to return severely eroded cropland into productivity and profitability will speak at the 2001 Northwest Direct Seed Cropping Systems Conference in Spokane.
A proposed tenant for the old Carnegie Library in Pioneer Park could return some library services to downtown Lewiston.
Jan. 8, 1981
GENESEE — An agreement awarding Washington Water Power Co. the right to sell electrical power in the city of Genesee was extended by the city council Monday for another 25 years.
Completion of a log chipper and shipping plant at the Port of Lewiston is near, with only installation of an electric motor and winch to move barges around the dock area remaining, Port Manager Carl C. Moore told the board of commissioners this week.