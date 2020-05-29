Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 29, 2000
While the Kooskia Farmers Market is closed for the season because of lack of interest, community markets in Moscow and Lewiston are stronger than ever and campaigning hard for more local growers to sell the fruits of their labor.
———
Lewis-Clark State College, through its Community Response Team, will provide a number of workshops to help employees of the Clearwater Lumber Division at Potlatch Corp. cope with the mill’s impending four-week closure.
May 29, 1980
The U.S. Forest Service is forming a team of specialists to assess the impact of the Mount St. Helens eruption on forest lands. The team will look at long- and short-range needs of the area.
———
Chief Timothy State Park is not a mirage on Silcott Island. It’s a real, live Washington state park that soon will open to boaters, campers and picnickers.