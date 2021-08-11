Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 11, 2001
With the start of school only a couple of weeks away, one might think the last thing youngsters want to do is spend the end of summer vacation in class. But for 28 youths from Nez Perce and Asotin counties, the late-summer classes have been more fun than the free time.
Michael D. Skow of the Central Orchards Sewer District at Lewiston has been named operator of the year for Idaho by the Pacific Northwest Pollution Control Association.
Aug. 11, 1981
Some of the cheapest electricity in the nation is found in the Lewiston-Clarkston region, according to the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners.
Four University of Idaho students left Blackfoot last week on bicycles and expect to arrive in Moscow next Monday.