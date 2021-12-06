Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 6, 2001
Lewiston's new solid waste transfer station, 560 Down River Road, in North Lewiston is tentatively set to open Jan. 14 with new and expanded services.
———
Asotin County officials are narrowing the list of possible sites for the region's new aquatics center and looking for a design firm to draw the plans. The aquatics center, slated to open in 2003, will feature an indoor swimming pool and outdoor pools and water slides, similar to the water park in Moscow.
Dec. 6, 1981
NEZPERCE — Drilling is scheduled to start Monday on a $1 million exploratory well that could turn Lewis County into a petroleum producer.
———
KENNEWICK — Paul Sinclair, a former Lewis-Clark State College pitcher, was recently named to the head baseball coaching position at Kamiakin High School.