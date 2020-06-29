Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 29, 2000
Preparations are underway for construction of a $15 million activity center at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
PULLMAN — A museum-quality bighorn sheep skeleton is on display in the Washington State University Animal Disease Biotechnology Facility.
June 29, 1980
Richard Helmberger, owner of the Lewiston Dairy Queen at 1302 Main St., will open a second fast-food restaurant at Clarkston.
Henry F. Haener has been reelected president of the Father Cataldo Assembly of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus at Moscow. Haener is manager of the University Ridge Apartments in Moscow.