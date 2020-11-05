Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 5, 2000
MOSCOW — The biggest shopping center in Moscow has an updated look. This week, construction crews put the final touches on a $3 million makeover at the Palouse Mall.
BOISE — In a surprising show of team depth, the Moscow High boys’ swim team captured the Idaho State Championship Meet with a score of 366, which was 177 points better than second-place Boise High’s 189 points.
Nov. 5, 1980
Two flying objects believed to be meteorites raced across the sky over Lewiston from the southwestern horizon to the northeastern prairie Tuesday shortly before 7 p.m., bringing a flood of phone calls to the Tribune.
Picks, shovels, steamboats, ferry boats, saloons and hotels were the base on which Lewiston’s role as a commercial center were built in the 1860s, 70s and 80s, Gene Mueller, chairman of the Social Science Division at Lewis-Clark State College, told the Greater Lewiston Chamber of Commerce Tuesday.