Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 17, 2000
A waiver that would allow the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District to continue putting both domestic and irrigation water lines in the same ditch has been refused by the regional administrator of the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
Oct. 17, 1980
The Lewiston Traffic Committee voted Thursday to propose two alternatives to reconstruction of the south approach of the Clearwater Memorial Bridge.
The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office is developing a tactical operations unit to deal with emergencies and provide some of the force’s 17 male deputies with a chance for advanced training.