Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 17, 1999
Idaho public schools chief Marilyn Howard has nixed her predecessor’s controversial policy of requiring school districts seeking federal AIDS prevention education grants to submit abstinence-only proposals.
———
SPOKANE — The Army Corps of Engineers today will release a long-awaited draft of a study on what to do with four federal dams on the lower Snake River to help threatened salmon and steelhead recover from a spiral toward extinction.
Dec. 17, 1979
A campaign to raise $16,440.36 to give Clarkston residents fully manned emergency medical services next year will begin Thursday.
———
The pace of Christmas card and parcel mailing has been picking up during the last few days in the Quad Cities and postmasters expect it will peak today.