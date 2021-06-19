Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 19, 2001
The Nez Perce County Commission on Monday approved a $130,000 engineering contract for reconstruction of Lenore Bridge 25 miles east of Lewiston.
———
A new computer terminal at the Nez Perce County Courthouse will bring court information to the public at the press of a key.
June 19, 1981
MOSCOW — American geographers need to map a new direction for themselves, the president of the Association of Pacific Coast Geographers says.
———
The valley’s young set, including those experiencing a bit of nostalgia, can dance tonight at Casey’s, once a popular teenage hangout.