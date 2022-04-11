Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 11, 2002
Nez Perce County became the first county west of the Mississippi River to receive the Tree City USA award for its efforts to establish a tree care program.
———
CRAIGMONT — U.S. Timber Company at Craigmont closed its doors at the end of the work day Tuesday, according to Darrel Garoutte, general manager of the Craigmont mill.
April 11, 1982
A new Albertson's Inc. grocery store for Lewiston has been put on the back burner for the present, Robert D. Bolinder, vice chairman and chief financial and administrative officer for the Boise-based corporation, said last week.
———
MOSCOW — Scott Hunter, a junior at Moscow High School, will spend two months this summer with a Japanese family as part of the U.S.-Japan scholarship program begun last year.