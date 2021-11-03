Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 3, 2001
The Lewiston Salvation Army has two new commanders. Majors R. Ernest and Juanita H. Clevett, recently of San Diego, have been appointed to serve at Lewiston.
———
POMEROY — Garfield County residents will decide a hospital services levy Tuesday. Garfield County Public Hospital District is running a levy proposition for $259,000 to fund maintenance and operation of Garfield County Memorial Hospital, Garfield County Long Term Care and Pomeroy Medical Clinic.
Nov. 3, 1981
Idaho state Sen. Mike Mitchell, D-Lewiston, was presented with Lewis-Clark State College’s Aletha Pabst Distinguished Alumni Award on Monday at a ceremony in the College Union Building on campus.
———
Whitman County voters will decide today whether they want a special levy tax of $1 million to build a new juvenile detention center and sheriff’s office, as well as who will run city councils and school boards.