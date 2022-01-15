Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 15, 2002
A proposal to build a new library may go to Lewiston voters in the spring of 2003.
———
The curtain is rising on a permanent dinner theater to open in Clarkston at the Lewis and Clark Convention Center by the Quality Inn.
Jan. 15, 1982
MOSCOW — The Moscow-Latah County Library Board got an earful of helpful advice about how a new library addition should look and what it should provide at a public hearing Wednesday night.
———
The Idaho and Washington sides of the Southway Bridge should meet in about six weeks, Lewiston’s Public Works Director Mike Johnson told a Greater Lewiston Chamber of Commerce Committee on Thursday.