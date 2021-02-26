Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 26, 2001
Convergys, a firm that had planned to bring 400 jobs to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, is backing away from the deal.
Feb. 26, 1981
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — It’s up to the University of Idaho Vandals. One more win, and they go home to play the Big Sky Conference basketball tournament on their home floor.
———
PULLMAN — Fueled by cash donations and pledges of advertising support from Pullman and Moscow tavern owners, the Washington State University student government has taken the final step toward putting the much touted “drunk bus” on the road.
———
2001
———
BOISE — If the Idaho Legislature this session passes Gov. Dirk Kempthorne’s budget proposal for Idaho Public Television, it will come within about $2 million of paying for the federally required conversion to digital broadcasting, the system’s general manager said Thursday.