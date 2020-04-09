On This Date

Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 9, 2000
Students and staff at Heights Elementary in Clarkston will participate in Japan Week this week in conjunction with events being held in the city of Spokane.
———
EUGENE, Ore. — Joachim Olsen set a University of Idaho record in the shot put Saturday, throwing 64 feet, 11¼ inches at the Hayward Relays at the University of Oregon.
April 9, 1980
LAPWAI — Actors Peter Fonda and Will Sampson asked members of the Nez Perce Tribe on Tuesday to bestow their blessing on a proposed film based on the novel, “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee.”
———
Jerry Conley, Idaho’s new Fish and Game Department director, wants to improve communications between the average sportsman and the local game warden.