Feb. 8, 2002
BOISE — The day when University of Idaho students can use their student identification cards to buy things on and off campus may have to wait a while. Rep. Tom Trail, R-Moscow, withdrew a bill Thursday that would have made it possible for university students across the state to set up an account at their universities that could be used like a debit card.
A dinner train that ran excursions from Lewiston up the Clearwater River for two years has discontinued its runs.
Feb. 8, 1982
Ed Cheff, Lewis-Clark State baseball coach, says he thinks NCAA membership would be a good move.
Winter wheat farmers seeded a record number of acres across the country for harvest this coming fall, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported.