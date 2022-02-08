Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...

Feb. 8, 2002

BOISE — The day when University of Idaho students can use their student identification cards to buy things on and off campus may have to wait a while. Rep. Tom Trail, R-Moscow, withdrew a bill Thursday that would have made it possible for university students across the state to set up an account at their universities that could be used like a debit card.

———

A dinner train that ran excursions from Lewiston up the Clearwater River for two years has discontinued its runs.

Feb. 8, 1982

Ed Cheff, Lewis-Clark State baseball coach, says he thinks NCAA membership would be a good move.

———

Winter wheat farmers seeded a record number of acres across the country for harvest this coming fall, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported.

