Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 19, 2000
PULLMAN — A $3 million project begins Monday to reconstruct Airport Road from the Moscow-Pullman Highway to O’Boyd Road, along the east edge of the Washington State University campus.
March 19, 1980
The Luna House Historical Society on Tuesday night officially divested itself of the Steamboat Jean. The controversial sternwheeler is now the property of the Idaho State Historical Society.
———
Jake’s of Boise and Pocatello may expand to Lewiston to become the major restaurant at Towne Square, a series of shops transformed out of the old Bon Marche buildings at Fifth and Main streets.