March 30, 2002
Construction on Lewis-Clark State College’s three new parking lots is coming to a close. The lots were part of the package associated with the school’s new multipurpose activity center, which has been placed on hold indefinitely by the state Legislature.
March 30, 1982
An $8.5 million, five-year plan for improvements to Lewiston city streets was unveiled to a handful of residents at a town meeting Monday with the Lewiston City Council.
One of two Potlatch Corp. paperboard machines will be shut down for 48 hours next week because of poor market conditions, Lynn E. Rolig, vice president of the Pulp and Paperboard Division, said Monday.