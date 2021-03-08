Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 8, 2001
BOISE — Spurred in part by the recent closure of Camas Prairie RailNet, the Idaho House on Wednesday voted to set up a Rail Service Preservation Program within the Department of Transportation.
———
AHSAHKA — Officials at the Dworshak National Fish Hatchery have collected about 1.3 million steelhead eggs from 299 females this season.
March 8, 1981
MOSCOW — Guard Ken Owens helped make University of Idaho basketball history Saturday night when his critical steal and subsequent three-point play pushed the Vandals into their first-ever NCAA tournament.
———
Lewiston High School band members at last will get their chance to perform in not one but two big parades this month in the San Francisco area.