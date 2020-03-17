Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 17, 2000
BOISE — Hitting the 19th hole at the University of Idaho golf course will now be allowed as the Idaho Board of Education on Thursday approved alcohol sales in selected locations. The board voted 5-3 to permit UI to serve alcohol at the golf course, Prichard Art Gallery, research parks, business incubators and off-campus conference locations.
March 17, 1980
Washington State University’s baseball team won its second straight Banana Belt Baseball tournament Sunday evening when it pulled away from Lewis-Clark State in the late innings to down the Warriors 9-7.
2000
Denise Rosen, former Nez Perce County prosecutor, has filed a document at the Nez Perce County Auditor’s Office appointing a treasurer to her campaign to regain her former post.
1980
Idaho produced 48.3 million pounds of red meat in January, an increase of 12 percent over the same month in 1979, according to the Crop and Livestock Reporting Service.