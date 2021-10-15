Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 15, 2001
Dave Scharnhorst, of Colton, recorded his second hole-in-one in his golfing career during the American Red Cross Benefit Tournament at Clarkston’s Quail Ridge Golf Course.
———
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho has been awarded a $620,000 grant to extend its Polya Math Center methods to public school math teachers.
Oct. 15, 1981
MOSCOW — Sgt. Charles N. “Chip” Whiteley has been named the new chief deputy in the Latah County Sheriff’s Office, replacing Elton Walker.
———
Many of the victims of the May 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens might have survived had they been wearing masks to keep out the thick volcanic ash that caused suffocation, medical examiners conclude.