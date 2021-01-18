Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 18, 2001
Ed Cheff took an earnest look at one of college baseball's most coveted jobs. He objectively examined the situation. He pored over the particulars. He did the math. After nearly three months of careful consideration, he determined that the ideal post for him was the one he already held.
———
WASHINGTON — It took almost 200 years, but explorer William Clark finally has been promoted from Army lieutenant to captain, the same rank held by his equally famous partner, Meriwether Lewis. Calling it time to right a wrong, President Clinton promoted Clark during a White House ceremony on Wednesday.
Jan. 18, 1981
The Washington Idaho Symphony Association has recently received grants from The Whittenberger Foundation of Caldwell, Idaho, for $1,800 and the Washington State Arts Commission for $2,000.
———
Two area couples, Margie and Urban "Shortie" Arnzen of Cottonwood and Charles and Karren Uhlenkott of Ferdinand, will be among the Idahoans dancing Tuesday night at the Washington, D.C., Hilton in honor of the inauguration of Ronald Reagan as president.