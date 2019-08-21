Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 21, 1999
Dawn Wittman, of Culdesac, has been hired as director of the Lewiston City Library.
Aug. 21, 1979
MOSCOW — A proposed 30-acre, 125-unit moble home park on farm land just east of Moscow will help Latah County preserve prime agricultural land in the long run, the county commissioners were told Monday.
———
Lou Gorman, general manager of the Seattle Mariners, will be the featured speaker at the American Legion baseball regional tournement kickoff barbecue at Clarkston’s Beachview Park.
———
1979
PULLMAN — The Washington State swim team finished in a tie for seventh place among the top academic teams in the nation, the College Swim Coaches Association announced.