Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 24, 2001
With Deary coach Darrah Eggers stepping down this season, that leaves Kendrick’s Kevin Driskill as the undisputed dean of Whitepine League coaches. This will be his 11th year.
———
MOSCOW — The folk-rock band the Sugar Beets, from the Portland-Eugene, Ore., area, will headline this year’s new-and-improved Palousafest held Saturday at the University of Idaho Commons.
Aug. 24, 1981
Ros Rognstad captured the title of the Lewiston Country Club’s men’s championship for the second straight year at the conclusion of Sunday’s championship round.
———
Asotin County Conservation District has received a $36,225 grant from the U.S. Soil Conservation Service to accelerate soil conservation practices on a cost-sharing basis, according to Roger Yochum, district chairman.