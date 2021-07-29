Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 29, 2001
Michael Grubbs, former principal at McGhee Elementary School at Lewiston, has moved across the river to take the job as director of human resources and operations for the Clarkston School District.
———
Lewiston Fire Division Chief Gordy Gregg will bring a firetruck and ambulance to the Lewiston Public Library and read a story during story time this week.
July 29, 1981
Lulu Roman of television’s “Hee Haw” show will perform with evangelists Billy and Johnny Kroeze at Lewiston High School on Saturday night.
———
PULLMAN — Downtown merchants here are being told to adopt or face extinction, to butt out of local politics and to recognize that the tail cannot wag the dog.