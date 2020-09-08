Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 8, 2000
PULLMAN — The Washington State University Museum of Art opens an exhibit titled “Morris Graves: Instruments for A New Navigation,” Monday at the museum here.
———
The Lewis-Clark State College women’s basketball team has been named to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s 2000 NAIA Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll.
Sept. 8, 1980
Three all-but-sold-out performances of the Lewiston Roundup have convinced Roundup Association President Jack Tippett that a fourth performance may have to be added in the future.
———
This year’s apple crop is expected to total 125 million pounds in Idaho and 8.36 billion pounds nationally. The Idaho outlook is the same as last year’s output, while the national forecast is up 3 percent.