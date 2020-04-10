Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 10, 2000
They won once on a late-game rally and twice via sterling pitching performances. Then on Sunday, the Warriors completed a four-game sweep of British Columbia with yet another genre of victory: the slugfest.
MOSCOW — Over a two-year period beginning July 1, the University of Idaho will provide approximately $1.25 million in scholarships to economically stressed Idaho agricultural producers and their spouses, and to farmers and ranchers who have recently left agriculture.
April 10, 1980
The Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission cleared the way Wednesday night for construction of a go-cart track at 620 21st St., near Equitable Savings and Loan Association and Sunset Sports Center.