Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on
Oct. 29, 2001
Idaho school districts expect to have a harder time recruiting and hiring more teachers in the next decade because of a serious problem with the supply of qualified educators.
Oct. 29, 1981
MOSCOW — A big chunk of the plastic tarp on the roof of the ASUI-Kibbie Dome was torn off during gusty winds and rain Wednesday morning, and rain continues to drip through some of the more than 200,000 staple holes in the plastic.
Gem State Lumber Co. at Juliaetta has shut down for an indefinite period, and three affiliated mills will close within the next few days, putting about 300 out of jobs for the winter.
2001
SPOKANE — While it may not be as horrific as an attack on humans, bioterrorism against Washington state’s crops and farm animals could cripple the multibillion-dollar food industry. The production and processing of food is a $29 billion industry in Washington, accounting for about 20 percent of the state’s economy.